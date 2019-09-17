 

WATCH LIVE: Sleazeball Corey Lewandowski Lies to Congress

107
Politics • Views: 1,493
0

YouTube

President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee as part of its ongoing probe into whether President Trump obstructed the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st

Follow us:
Twitter: @washingtonpost
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
EPA to Unveil Plan to Take Away California’s Authority on Car Emissionsbloomberg.com It looks like on Wednesday the Trump administration is finally going to start the process to attempt to take away California's tougher emissions standards, so that the entire nation can go backwards towards worse fuel economy and emissions standards. ...
aatharuv
1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Views: 48 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190908This is our 20th day, our 20th Sunday. Since we only work one day a week it's also our 20th week. And it was more of the same. Sort of. Following the design committee meeting last week, we started off ...
DangerMan
1 week ago
Views: 447 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
UN: Solar Leads $2.5 Trillion Global Investment in Green Energy CN) – As global superpowers grapple with ditching fossil fuels many nations have flipped the switch on solar power and other renewable forms of energy in the last decade, with investments into those technologies expected to top $2.6 trillion ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 628 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190901Dorian. We're mostly out of it now. So we planned, then watched and then it turned north and became mostly a non event (for us).As of Sunday night we weren't even in the cone, though directly east 15 miles at ...
DangerMan
2 weeks ago
Views: 619 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
TVs to Shoes: This Time Consumers Face Pain of Trump Tariffs Just in time for Christmas shopping season! WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 659 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Democrats Adopt Resolution Embracing Religiously-Unaffiliated Several of the candidates in the Democratic Primary have "faith outreach directors" to approach religious people (particularly Christians) about matters of faith and how they intersect with politics. It's good to see that the Democratic Party has become the ...
Anymouse 🌹🎃
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 785 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Wild Reeds - Lose My Mind (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents The Wild Reeds performing "Lose My Mind" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 14, 2019. Host: John RichardsAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Alaia D'Alessandro kexp.orgthewildreedsmusic.com
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 659 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook