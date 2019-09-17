WATCH LIVE: Sleazeball Corey Lewandowski Lies to Congress
Politics • Views: 1,493
President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has been subpoenaed to appear before the House Judiciary Committee as part of its ongoing probe into whether President Trump obstructed the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st
Follow us:
Twitter: @washingtonpost
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com