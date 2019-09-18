The Bob Cesca Podcast: Corn Pop
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Laborde Earles Law Firm:
Corn Pop — NSFW! Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast fills in for the vacationing Buzz Burbank; Corey Lewandowski testifying to the Judiciary Committee; Lewandowski’s obstruction and contempt; Doug Collins’ marble mouth; The Saudi oil attack and the Trump pattern; The Democrats and attacking Trump; All the president’s whistleblowers; Country vs Hispanics; Sean Spicer on Dancing With The Stars and normalizing villains; With music by Mike Farley Band and Terri Morris; and more!