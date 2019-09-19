The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Giant Suck
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Godoy Law Office:
The Giant Suck — NSFW! The Goth Ninjas, Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Trump’s latest national security blunder and the cover-up; Whistleblower says Trump promised something urgent and troubling to foreign leader; Could it be Trump’s defunding of European defenses against Putin; The IC IG refused to answer questions in House hearing; Judiciary Committee considered contempt charges against Lewandowski; Trump sues to stop release of tax returns to New York DA; The circling of the wagons; Cokie Roberts; With music by Carrie Hamilton & Les July and Mia Montenegro; and more!