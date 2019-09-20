Playing for Change: “The Weight,” Featuring Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr and an Amazing Assortment of Musicians From All Over the World [VIDEO]
After another day in which the bad craziness escalated to yet another level, here’s something that might restore some balance to your world. It did to mine.
All the musicians in this are incredible, but I just want to point out that Ringo, who is often dragged for not being a great drummer, and certainly could never sight read The Black Page, lays down a beautiful fat groove here that never stops.
We’re excited to share our newest Song Around The World, “The Weight,” featuring musicians performing together across 5 continents. Great songs can travel everywhere bridging what divides us and inspiring us to see how easily we all get along when the music plays. Special thanks to our partner Cambria® for helping to make this possible and to Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr and all the musicians for joining us in celebrating 50 years of this classic song.
Dedicated To “The Band”:
Rick Danko
Levon Helm
Garth Hudson
Richard Manuel
Robbie Robertson
Playing For Change is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music, born from the shared belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. Our primary focus is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos we call Songs Around the World. Creating these videos motivated us to form the Playing For Change Band—a tangible, traveling representation of our mission, featuring musicians met along our journey; and establish the Playing For Change Foundation—a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building music and art schools for children around the world. Through these efforts, we aim to create hope and inspiration for the future of our planet. Learn more: playingforchange.com
