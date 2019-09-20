 

Playing for Change: “The Weight,” Featuring Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr and an Amazing Assortment of Musicians From All Over the World [VIDEO]

96
Music • Views: 1,821
0

YouTube

After another day in which the bad craziness escalated to yet another level, here’s something that might restore some balance to your world. It did to mine.

All the musicians in this are incredible, but I just want to point out that Ringo, who is often dragged for not being a great drummer, and certainly could never sight read The Black Page, lays down a beautiful fat groove here that never stops.

We’re excited to share our newest Song Around The World, “The Weight,” featuring musicians performing together across 5 continents. Great songs can travel everywhere bridging what divides us and inspiring us to see how easily we all get along when the music plays. Special thanks to our partner Cambria® for helping to make this possible and to Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr and all the musicians for joining us in celebrating 50 years of this classic song.

Take a load off and turn it up!!

Dedicated To “The Band”:
Rick Danko
Levon Helm
Garth Hudson
Richard Manuel
Robbie Robertson

OUR PARTNER: Cambria®
Cambria is the nation’s leading producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces. As a stain-resistant, nonabsorbent natural stone surface, Cambria is strong, safe, maintenance free and easy to care for. Headquartered in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at cambriausa.com. #MyCambria

Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @CambriaSurfaces

Playing For Change is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music, born from the shared belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. Our primary focus is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos we call Songs Around the World. Creating these videos motivated us to form the Playing For Change Band—a tangible, traveling representation of our mission, featuring musicians met along our journey; and establish the Playing For Change Foundation—a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building music and art schools for children around the world. Through these efforts, we aim to create hope and inspiration for the future of our planet. Learn more: playingforchange.com
#iPlayForChange #SongAroundTheWorld

Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: twitter.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Highwomen Cover “The Chain” in Howard Stern’s Studio Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby perform their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song in the Stern Show studio. Download the SiriusXM app for more exclusive music performances! SUBSCRIBE for more videos: bit.ly Want to know ...
Thanos
12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Views: 129 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Spencer Elliott - the Last Two People on Earth (Acoustic Guitar) From the CD – Folding Space. 24-Bit Studio Masters and Guitar Tablature available at candyrat.com Video Production – Jason Lockart – Kid In The Background, Inc. Audio Production – Antoine Dufour Buy/ListenSpotify: open.spotify.comitunes: geo.itunes.apple.comApple Music: geo.itunes.apple.comDeezer: deezer.comAmazon Music: music.amazon.com ...
Thanos
13 hours, 24 minutes ago
Views: 123 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Big Band of Brothers - ‘Whipping Post’ (Feat. Marc Broussard) [Audio Only]From the new album 'A Jazz Celebration Of The Allman Brothers Band,' available November 22: geni.us
Thanos
13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 399 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Weight We’re excited to share our newest Song Around The World, “The Weight,” featuring musicians performing together across 5 continents. Great songs can travel everywhere bridging what divides us and inspiring us to see how easily we all get along ...
Thanos
14 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 143 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190915We did the weekly uncovering and hoisting of the gazebo and then started marking the walls. Because we are getting close... Look at the left hand in this picture. Sharpie-gate has invaded #thegreatpoolpondconversion It turns out that one side of ...
DangerMan
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190908This is our 20th day, our 20th Sunday. Since we only work one day a week it's also our 20th week. And it was more of the same. Sort of. Following the design committee meeting last week, we started off ...
DangerMan
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 608 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
UN: Solar Leads $2.5 Trillion Global Investment in Green Energy CN) – As global superpowers grapple with ditching fossil fuels many nations have flipped the switch on solar power and other renewable forms of energy in the last decade, with investments into those technologies expected to top $2.6 trillion ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 817 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190901Dorian. We're mostly out of it now. So we planned, then watched and then it turned north and became mostly a non event (for us).As of Sunday night we weren't even in the cone, though directly east 15 miles at ...
DangerMan
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 763 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook