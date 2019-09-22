 

A Sci-Fi/Horror Short Film by Ruairi Robinson: Corporate Monster

122
Arts • Views: 1,504
0

YouTube

From acclaimed filmmaker Ruairi Robinson (Blinky™, The Leviathan) comes a new vision of fantastic horror. After being fired from his job, a dangerously unstable man’s life spirals out of control when he starts to see parasitic beings that puppeteer our world from the shadows.

A selection of Short of the Week, the web’s leading curators of quality short films:

SUBMIT A FILM: shortoftheweek.com
FULL REVIEW: shortoftheweek.com

CORPORATE MONSTER
FÍS ÉIREANN/SCREEN IRELAND present
In Association with
IMAGE NOW FILMS/FLOODLAND PICTURES REBELLION STUDIOS
And
THE KAIJU MEAT COMPANY
A Film Directed By: Ruairi Robinson
ruairirirobinson.com

“From New Coke to the New World Order, conspiracy theories are rich throughout history and that stranger you meet in the bar, or family member you get stuck with at a wedding, will rejoice in informing you how the moon landing was filmed in a basement or how The Beatles replaced Paul McCartney after he died. In the age of fake news, where world leaders are the ones fueling these theories, S/W favourite Ruairi Robinson (Blinky™) returns to the site with his own conspiracy story—Corporate Monster.

Inspired by the current state of the world, which Robinson rather aptly describes as “f*cked”, Corporate Monster is the tale of a man who obsessively starts to believe that parasitic creatures are controlling the world. Hidden in the shadows and disguised from the majority of the population, these Zoidbergian beings are pulling all the political strings behind the scenes. The idea of giant decapods hiding behind human faces is obviously far-fetched (though nothing seems impossible nowadays), but the theory that a wealthy elite holds sway over the globe feels much less fictional.

An obvious ode to Carpenter’s cult classic They Live, Corporate Monster was filmed in both Dublin and Detroit, and builds on its eighties inspiration with a retro-tinged production. Frequent Robinson collaborator Macgregor is back behind the lens, and the duo are dynamite here again, deftly handling the quieter paranoid moments and the bombastic action sequences with equal aplomb. Produced with the support of Screen Ireland, this week’s online release comes on a sad note however, as it represents the anniversary of the passing of Robinson’s writing partner Eoin Rogers, and the film is dedicated to his memory.

Robinson is very good at parlaying his viral short films into Hollywood heat, and last we heard from him, the Irish director was in the midst of developing his space-whale short The Leviathan into a feature, with the help of Simon Kinberg and Neill Blomkamp, and we have no doubt that Corporate Monster will attract similar interest. Though we’re still waiting for the longer length version of The Leviathan proof-of-concept, that short did prove inspirational for another feature, with producer Kathleen Kennedy admitting it was influential in their research for the Kessel Run sequence of Solo: A Star Wars Story.” - S/W Curator, Rob Munday

CREDITS
Directed by Ruairi Robinson
Screenplay by Ruairi Robinson & Eoin Rogers
Produced by Nick Ryan
Executive producers Jay Douglas, Ruairi Robinson, Jessica Rudzewicz Associate Producer: Anthony Tai
Starring Kett Turton
Starring Jenna Coleman
Cinematography Macgregor
Music: Steve Moore
Practical Special Effects: David Roddham
Production Designer: Marie Lanna
Sound Design: Brandon Jones
Edited by Ruairi Robinson
Visual Effects: The Kaiju Meat Company

Robert Turner: Kett Turton
Ellen: Jenna Coleman
Senior Partner: Gary Murphy
Doctor Bennings: Patrick J Byrnes
Nurese: Kris Edlund
Little Girl: Megan Woods Kegan
Business Man: Mike Kelly
Creature: Alphonso Cox
Vagrant: Jimmy Doom
Cop Thing: Raffi Elias

Reproduced on this channel with the permission of the Filmmakers

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Sweet Dreams + White Stripes Mashup Live shows in LA, SF, BOSTON, NY, & DC! Tickets: pomplamoose.com Save this song on Spotify: spoti.fiFollow us on instagram: instagram.comBecome a patron of our music (to vote on the songs we cover and get merch and stuff like ...
Thanos
14 hours, 50 minutes ago
Views: 126 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Marine Heat Wave Dubbed ‘Blob’ Resurges in Pacific; Mass Deaths of Sea Life FearedAndrew Freedman, Lauren Tierney, The Washington Post Across vast stretches of the Pacific Ocean extending from Hawaii north to the shores of Alaska, and southeast to near California, a new marine heat wave is underway. This event is widely referred ...
Cheechako
18 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 726 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Marvin Gaye - What’s Going on (Official Video 2019) Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available Now! Get it here: motown.lnk.to ‘What’s Going On Live’ album available 10/18!Pre-order here: ume.lnk.to For more Marvin Gaye news and merchandise:Marvin Gaye Facebook: facebook.comClassic Motown Website: lnk.toClassic Motown Store: ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Hold Steady - ‘You Did Good Kid’ (Live at WFUV) wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly The Hold Steady performs "You Did Good Kid" live in Studio A. Recorded 9/9/19. Host: Eric HollandAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Nora Doyle, Jeffrey Pelayo, Thomas Koenig and Steven RuggieroEditor: Steven Ruggiero and Thomas Koenig ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 163 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Green Day - Father of All… (Official Music Video) Dear friends and fuckers. Here’s our new hot dog video we made for father of all.....? Motherfuckers That’s right! A new vid for the kid. ➡️ greenday.link We wanted to make something about dancing. Anxiety. Tribalism. Joy.. and straight ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 173 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Highwomen Cover “The Chain” in Howard Stern’s Studio Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby perform their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song in the Stern Show studio. Download the SiriusXM app for more exclusive music performances! SUBSCRIBE for more videos: bit.ly Want to know ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Spencer Elliott - the Last Two People on Earth (Acoustic Guitar) From the CD – Folding Space. 24-Bit Studio Masters and Guitar Tablature available at candyrat.com Video Production – Jason Lockart – Kid In The Background, Inc. Audio Production – Antoine Dufour Buy/ListenSpotify: open.spotify.comitunes: geo.itunes.apple.comApple Music: geo.itunes.apple.comDeezer: deezer.comAmazon Music: music.amazon.com ...
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 214 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Big Band of Brothers - ‘Whipping Post’ (Feat. Marc Broussard) [Audio Only]From the new album 'A Jazz Celebration Of The Allman Brothers Band,' available November 22: geni.us
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 1,794 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
The Weight We’re excited to share our newest Song Around The World, “The Weight,” featuring musicians performing together across 5 continents. Great songs can travel everywhere bridging what divides us and inspiring us to see how easily we all get along ...
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 276 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190915We did the weekly uncovering and hoisting of the gazebo and then started marking the walls. Because we are getting close... Look at the left hand in this picture. Sharpie-gate has invaded #thegreatpoolpondconversion It turns out that one side of ...
DangerMan
4 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 318 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook