FBI Arrests Army Soldier for Allegedly Planning to Bomb Major American News Network

We’re starting off the week with news of yet another far right terrorist (allegedly), a US soldier who discussed plans to bomb an unnamed major American news network, and kill presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Just another day in Donald Trump’s America.

The FBI has arrested a U.S. soldier who allegedly discussed plans to bomb a major American news network, planned to travel to Ukraine to fight with violent far-right group Azov Battalion and allegedly distributed information online on how to build bombs. He also allegedly suggested targeting Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. According to charging documents in the case, Jarrett William Smith, who transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas, in July, joined the U.S. military only after first expressing his desire to fight in Ukraine. On Aug. 19, 2019, Smith allegedly spoke with an FBI informant in an online chat group and discussed a plan for an attack inside the U.S., his search for more “radicals” like himself, and the possibility of killing members of the group Antifa.

