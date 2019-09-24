The Bob Cesca Podcast: Impeachment Inquiry
Impeachment Inquiry — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Nancy Pelosi confirms an impeachment inquiry is underway; The latest on Trump stupendously making things worse for Trump; The contradictory statements; Rudy’s ridiculousness; The money paid out to Ukraine; The votes are accumulating; Trump’s UN remarks should become a sleep tape; Greta Thunberg and the Climate Crisis; With music by Michael McDermott and Sky Seeker; and more!