White House Steps on Another Rake, Emails Deceptive Ukraine Talking Points to House Democrats

In today’s episode of “Stepping on Rakes,” the Trump White House released a “transcript” of his call to Ukrainian President Zelensky, then promptly emailed a list of deceptive talking points to all their cronies — and by mistake, to the House Democrats.

And among other grotesqueries, they misspelled Zelensky’s name throughout the document.

WH accidentally emailed talking points to House Dems pic.twitter.com/M16m6TC2AJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 25, 2019

Even better, they followed up this boneheaded maneuver by emailing again and telling the Democrats they wanted to “recall the message.”

Here’s a screenshot of the White House asking House Democrats to please disregard the talking points on Trump/Ukraine they just emailed them pic.twitter.com/55HgOESWyL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

You can already see GOP politicians and right wing media clowns parroting these talking points. They’re good at following orders, if nothing else.

Oh, and that “transcript?” It’s pretty fishy, of course.

Since Trump and his flunkies are already trying to claim this exonerates him completely, here’s a very important point to keep in mind: