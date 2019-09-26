Watch Live: Intelligence Chief Joseph Maguire Testifies Following Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry

YouTube

Live at 8:45 a.m. ET on September 26, The Washington Post will have live coverage of the House Intelligence Committee hearing with the acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire. The Post’s Libby Casey will be joined by Washington Post reporters with the latest news related to the whistleblower complaint and the Trump impeachment inquiry. Maguire, who held back the whistleblower’s complaint involving President Trump and Ukraine from Congress, will testify before the House on the process and handling of that complaint. While the House could vote to impeach Trump, the Senate must also vote to convict the president, where Republicans were dismissive of Pelosi’s move as politically motivated.

Congress has launched impeachment proceedings against a president only four times in the nation’s history and impeachment has occurred only twice: against Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Neither was removed from office. President Richard M. Nixon resigned in 1974 after the House initiated impeachment proceedings but before an official vote. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st

