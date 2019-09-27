Hundreds of Former NatSec and Foreign Policy Officials Sign Statement Calling Trump’s Actions ‘Profound National Security Concern’

Well now, this seems kind of important: More than 300 former officials call Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine ‘profound national security concern’.

More than 300 former U.S. national security and foreign policy officials have signed a statement warning that President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine are a “profound national security concern” and supporting an impeachment inquiry by Congress to determine “the facts.” “To be clear, we do not wish to prejudge the totality of the facts or Congress’ deliberative process,” said the statement, released Friday. “At the same time, there is no escaping that what we already know is serious enough to merit impeachment proceedings.”

The Washington Post points out that the list consists of officials who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, although it was organized by National Security Action, a group founded by former members of the Obama administration.

Of course, any connection whatsoever to President Obama is enough for all Republicans to immediately dismiss the statement out of hand, without reading it.