 

Joe Bonamassa Live at the Sydney Opera House: “Drive”

19
Music • Views: 322
0

YouTube

Made with the assistance of Sydney Opera House Trust

Hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Joe Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Pre Order Now: jbonamassa.com

► FREE ALBUM DOWNLOAD - joeb.me

● Official Tickets ●
jbonamassa.com

● Official Social Links ●
facebook.com
@jbonamassa
instagram.com
pinterest.com

● Official Merchandise ●
shop.jbonamassa.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Vanity Fair: Giuliani Conned by Ukraine OperatorsLooks like we have Ukrainian swamp creatures to thank for trapping Trump: Giuliani had grown wide-eyed over reports of Biden dirt in Ukraine. Trump’s personal attorney, often representing himself in a quasi-official role, as the whistle-blower complaint makes clear, had ...
garzooma
7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Views: 124 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Trump Official Ken Cuccinelli Speaks to Anti-Immigrant Hate Group The acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) became the latest Trump administration official to speak at an event organized by the anti-immigrant hate group Center for Immigration Studies. Ken Cuccinelli, the USCIS acting director, participated ...
Thanos
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 164 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
A Primer on HearsayThe GOP talking point so far seems to be that everything in the whistleblower complaint is hearsay and thus should be thrown out. As a lawyer, I thought it might help those in the community here to know exactly what ...
KGxvi
1 day, 22 hours ago
Views: 267 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Natalia Lafourcade Performing ‘Nunca Es Suficiente’ Live on KCRW Natalia Lafourcade is one of Latin America's leading indie pop artists and her new album, Hasta La Raíz, is already certified platinum in her native country, Mexico. She's nominated for five Latin Grammy awards this year and she recently ...
Thanos
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 169 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Raconteurs - “Now That You’re Gone” & “I’m Your Puppet” FAME Studios Session (Amazon Original) S The Raconteurs perform “Now That You’re Gone” from their latest album HELP US STRANGER and a cover of “I’m Your Puppet” at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. Listen to the two Amazon Originals now exclusively ...
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
In Kansas City, Kansas, Biden Courts UAW Vote as GM Strike Enters Second Week At a stop in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden stood on the bed of a black Chevy Z71 pickup and told several hundred striking United Auto Workers he was one of them. “I’m Joe ...
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 232 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The SOUL REBELS - Real Life (Feat. Passport P, Julian Gosin & Sean Carey) Official Video for "Real Life (Feat. Passport P, Julian Gosin & Sean Carey)" The second single off The Soul Rebels' upcoming album POETRY IN MOTION, out October 25.orcd.co Directed by: Leff / Vincent Lou Films Stay updated with upcoming ...
Thanos
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 223 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The SOUL REBELS - Good Time (Feat. Big Freedia, Denisia & Passport P) Official Video for "Good Time." The first single off The Soul Rebels' upcoming album POETRY IN MOTION, out October 25. orcd.co Stay updated with upcoming events : thesoulrebels.com Follow The Soul Rebels on social media:Website: thesoulrebels.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @soulrebelsInstagram: instagram.com ...
Thanos
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 190922 The tarp is only to keep the rain out. The rafters are to ensure the water drains off the tarp. If it all got really soaked, we'd have some major headaches. Last Wednesday brought some strong winds that lasted ...
DangerMan
5 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 252 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Sweet Dreams + White Stripes Mashup Live shows in LA, SF, BOSTON, NY, & DC! Tickets: pomplamoose.com Save this song on Spotify: spoti.fiFollow us on instagram: instagram.comBecome a patron of our music (to vote on the songs we cover and get merch and stuff like ...
Thanos
6 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 433 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook