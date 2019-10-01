In Which Secretary Mike Pompeo and His Nazi Friend Travel the World in Search of Dirt on Obama

MP4 Video

Meanwhile, this happened today.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is flying around the world with Sebastian Gorka, who has long-running ties to a Hungarian neo-Nazi group that’s on a State Department watch list.

And the purpose for the trip is to strong-arm foreign leaders into helping Trump’s bogus investigation into something Gorka calls “Obamagate.” No, I have no idea what that’s supposed to be, and I don’t think these clowns do either.

Gorka tweeted the video above from a Rome café earlier today, boasting like a B-grade Bond villain in his comically phony British accent.

