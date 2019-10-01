 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Prison Bus

30
Politics • Views: 655
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Skaug Law, PC:

The Prison Bus — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Our continuing coverage of the Trump-Ukraine story and Trump’s coverup; Trump told Russians to keep attacking; Barr is asking other government to investigate U.S. intelligence agencies; Pompeo refusing to comply; Gorka and Pompeo go to Rome; Rocky Mountain Mike’s Trump Ukrainian Homesick Blues; Rudy subpoenaed; Moscow Mitch on the trial of the president; Trump has to resign; Trump wants to arrest Adam Schiff for paraphrasing; Kevin McCarthy still can’t talk; DeNiro let’s fly on CNN; With music by Luna Blu and State To State; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Dr. Demento & John Cafiero - What’s in My Bag? Dr. Demento and John Cafiero go shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles. Check out their picks:Cal Stewart - Uncle Josh's Letter from Home (78) Spike Jones - Ugga Ugga Boo Ugga Boo Boo Ugga (78) Johnny Otis Orchestra ...
Thanos
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 180 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Kelly Finnigan & the Atonements - I Don’t Wanna Wait (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Kelly Finnigan & The Atonements performing "I Don't Wanna Wait" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded July 11, 2019. Host: MorganAudio Engineer: Julian MartlewCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Luke Knecht & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgkellyfinnigan.com ...
Thanos
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 125 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
True Facts: The Ogre Faced Spider Deinopis is a throw back to an older, cooler kind of cribellate spider. Lots of spigots...LOTS. OF. SPIGOTS. I forgot to add one very important credit for the wonderful egg sac weaving footage: youtube.com Peter Clausen @bugsincyberspaceDr. Jonathan CoddingtonAdam ...
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Two of Us [Music Video] - the Beatles (1969) The Beatles recording "Two of Us" at Get Back sessions (1969) for the film "Let it Be". Full video restored. ℗ Apple Records Ltd. - Paul McCartney: Vocals and acoustic guitar.- John Lennon: Vocals and acoustic guitar.- George Harrison: ...
Thanos
2 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love (1983)Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love (1983)
Thanos
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 174 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Natalia Lafourcade Performing ‘Nunca Es Suficiente’ Live on KCRW Natalia Lafourcade is one of Latin America's leading indie pop artists and her new album, Hasta La Raíz, is already certified platinum in her native country, Mexico. She's nominated for five Latin Grammy awards this year and she recently ...
Thanos
4 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 269 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Raconteurs - “Now That You’re Gone” & “I’m Your Puppet” FAME Studios Session (Amazon Original) S The Raconteurs perform “Now That You’re Gone” from their latest album HELP US STRANGER and a cover of “I’m Your Puppet” at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. Listen to the two Amazon Originals now exclusively ...
Thanos
5 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 326 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
In Kansas City, Kansas, Biden Courts UAW Vote as GM Strike Enters Second Week At a stop in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden stood on the bed of a black Chevy Z71 pickup and told several hundred striking United Auto Workers he was one of them. “I’m Joe ...
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 343 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The SOUL REBELS - Real Life (Feat. Passport P, Julian Gosin & Sean Carey) Official Video for "Real Life (Feat. Passport P, Julian Gosin & Sean Carey)" The second single off The Soul Rebels' upcoming album POETRY IN MOTION, out October 25.orcd.co Directed by: Leff / Vincent Lou Films Stay updated with upcoming ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 320 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The SOUL REBELS - Good Time (Feat. Big Freedia, Denisia & Passport P) Official Video for "Good Time." The first single off The Soul Rebels' upcoming album POETRY IN MOTION, out October 25. orcd.co Stay updated with upcoming events : thesoulrebels.com Follow The Soul Rebels on social media:Website: thesoulrebels.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @soulrebelsInstagram: instagram.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 316 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook