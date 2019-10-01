The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Prison Bus
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Skaug Law, PC:
The Prison Bus — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Our continuing coverage of the Trump-Ukraine story and Trump’s coverup; Trump told Russians to keep attacking; Barr is asking other government to investigate U.S. intelligence agencies; Pompeo refusing to comply; Gorka and Pompeo go to Rome; Rocky Mountain Mike’s Trump Ukrainian Homesick Blues; Rudy subpoenaed; Moscow Mitch on the trial of the president; Trump has to resign; Trump wants to arrest Adam Schiff for paraphrasing; Kevin McCarthy still can’t talk; DeNiro let’s fly on CNN; With music by Luna Blu and State To State; and more!