Impeachment Week: Trump Involved Pence in Efforts to Pressure Ukraine’s Leader

One of the ways a crime family operates is by making all the cronies participate in doing crimes so they’ll have a motive to participate in covering up the crimes. And also, be more malleable when the boss needs them to do more crimes.

Mike Pence has been managing so far to keep his name out of the Ukraine mess, but today that changed bigly.

Trump got Pence to snub Ukrainian President Zelensky’s inauguration, and then — after Trump’s now-infamous July 25 call — used Pence to deliver the news that he was continuing to withhold US aid unless Ukraine did more about “corruption.”

Trump spelled out in classic mobster fashion on that phone call what he meant by “corruption.” He meant “get me some dirt on Biden.”

Pence’s people put out a statement that he didn’t know about Trump’s extortion scheme, but uh…