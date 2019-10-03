The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Incredible Shrinking President
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Thomas Soldan Attorney at Law:
The Incredible Shrinking President — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Our continuing coverage of the impeachment of Donald Trump; Trump confesses again; Trump wanted snakes and gators in a moat; Trump has a meltdown in front of Finnish president; Fox News’s Adam Schiff story is nonsense; Pence caught up in the Ukraine story; Trump asked Boris Johnson for help discrediting Mueller; Rick Wilson vs Rocky Mountain Mike; Lindsey Graham wrote to Italy, England, and Australia; Corey Lewandowski was drunk on Fox News; With music by Jim George and Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets; and more!