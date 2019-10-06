Great New Track From Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri: “Point Iz”
Pre-order the album here: orcd.co
Second single from the album, “Things of That Nature,” releasing worldwide on Oct. 18, 2019 from GroundUP Music.
“Point Iz” written and produced by Mark Lettieri.
Personnel:
Mark Lettieri: guitars
Shaun Martin: Fender Rhodes
Wes Stephenson: bass
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios
Mastered by Dave McNair
Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette
© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)
© 2019 GroundUP Music