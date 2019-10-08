The Bob Cesca Podcast: Five Liddle’ Straight Jackets
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show powered by Hill & Associates:
Five Liddle Straight Jackets — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Rick Wilson and Stupid People on Twitter; White House stops Sondland from testifying; Trump confesses to obstructing Congress; Sondland spoke to Trump before final text message with Bill Taylor; Trump’s other perfect conversations; Trump and Turkey and the Kurds; Trump is surrounded by scapegoats; Perry’s and Giuliani’s scheme in Ukraine; Polls show majority support for impeachment; With music by Neverwoz and Cougar The Tiger; and more!