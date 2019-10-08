 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Five Liddle’ Straight Jackets

180
Politics • Views: 2,510
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show powered by Hill & Associates:

Five Liddle Straight Jackets — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Rick Wilson and Stupid People on Twitter; White House stops Sondland from testifying; Trump confesses to obstructing Congress; Sondland spoke to Trump before final text message with Bill Taylor; Trump’s other perfect conversations; Trump and Turkey and the Kurds; Trump is surrounded by scapegoats; Perry’s and Giuliani’s scheme in Ukraine; Polls show majority support for impeachment; With music by Neverwoz and Cougar The Tiger; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191006 Today we have to take a few steps back in explanation. The pond is going to have three levels. Sort of an upside down ziggurat. The lowest level, in the center we call ‘the channel’. After the liner is ...
DangerMan
1 day, 11 hours ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Jon Anderson - Change We MustFrom the 1994 album "Change We Must".
Thanos
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 229 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
North Mississippi Allstars - ‘Drunk Outdoors’ [Audio Only]From the album 'Up and Rolling,' available October 4, 2019: geni.us
Thanos
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 197 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Dr. Demento & John Cafiero - What’s in My Bag? Dr. Demento and John Cafiero go shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles. Check out their picks:Cal Stewart - Uncle Josh's Letter from Home (78) Spike Jones - Ugga Ugga Boo Ugga Boo Boo Ugga (78) Johnny Otis Orchestra ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 523 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 11 • Share to Facebook
Kelly Finnigan & the Atonements - I Don’t Wanna Wait (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Kelly Finnigan & The Atonements performing "I Don't Wanna Wait" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded July 11, 2019. Host: MorganAudio Engineer: Julian MartlewCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Luke Knecht & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgkellyfinnigan.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 350 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
True Facts: The Ogre Faced Spider Deinopis is a throw back to an older, cooler kind of cribellate spider. Lots of spigots...LOTS. OF. SPIGOTS. I forgot to add one very important credit for the wonderful egg sac weaving footage: youtube.com Peter Clausen @bugsincyberspaceDr. Jonathan CoddingtonAdam ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 407 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Two of Us [Music Video] - the Beatles (1969) The Beatles recording "Two of Us" at Get Back sessions (1969) for the film "Let it Be". Full video restored. ℗ Apple Records Ltd. - Paul McCartney: Vocals and acoustic guitar.- John Lennon: Vocals and acoustic guitar.- George Harrison: ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 430 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love (1983)Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love (1983)
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Natalia Lafourcade Performing ‘Nunca Es Suficiente’ Live on KCRW Natalia Lafourcade is one of Latin America's leading indie pop artists and her new album, Hasta La Raíz, is already certified platinum in her native country, Mexico. She's nominated for five Latin Grammy awards this year and she recently ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 566 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
The Raconteurs - “Now That You’re Gone” & “I’m Your Puppet” FAME Studios Session (Amazon Original) S The Raconteurs perform “Now That You’re Gone” from their latest album HELP US STRANGER and a cover of “I’m Your Puppet” at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. Listen to the two Amazon Originals now exclusively ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 618 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook