New Report: Trump Pressured Rex Tillerson to Get the DOJ to Drop Charges Against a Client of Rudy Giuliani

Well, we already knew former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered Donald Trump “a fucking moron,” but now we know another of the reasons why Tillerson bailed out sooner than most of Trump’s cronies: because Trump pressured him to get the DOJ to drop charges against a Turkish money launderer who just happened to be a client of, wait for it, Rudy Giuliani.

President Donald Trump pressed then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help persuade the Justice Department to drop a criminal case against an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani, according to three people familiar with the 2017 meeting in the Oval Office. Tillerson refused, arguing it would constitute interference in an ongoing investigation of the trader, Reza Zarrab, according to the people. They said other participants in the Oval Office were shocked by the request. Tillerson immediately repeated his objections to then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in a hallway conversation just outside the Oval Office, emphasizing that the request would be illegal. Neither episode has been previously reported, and all of the people spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the conversations.

I’m finding it difficult to keep up with all of this criming by the president* of the US.

Oh, and by the way…

And the impeachment process has barely even started yet. https://t.co/GHWctJBcbf — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 9, 2019

