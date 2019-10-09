 

New Report: Trump Pressured Rex Tillerson to Get the DOJ to Drop Charges Against a Client of Rudy Giuliani

289
Politics • Views: 3,065
0

Well, we already knew former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered Donald Trump “a fucking moron,” but now we know another of the reasons why Tillerson bailed out sooner than most of Trump’s cronies: because Trump pressured him to get the DOJ to drop charges against a Turkish money launderer who just happened to be a client of, wait for it, Rudy Giuliani.

President Donald Trump pressed then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help persuade the Justice Department to drop a criminal case against an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani, according to three people familiar with the 2017 meeting in the Oval Office.

Tillerson refused, arguing it would constitute interference in an ongoing investigation of the trader, Reza Zarrab, according to the people. They said other participants in the Oval Office were shocked by the request.

Tillerson immediately repeated his objections to then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in a hallway conversation just outside the Oval Office, emphasizing that the request would be illegal. Neither episode has been previously reported, and all of the people spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the conversations.

I’m finding it difficult to keep up with all of this criming by the president* of the US.

Oh, and by the way…

Also see
Trump Urged Tillerson to Help Giuliani Client Facing DOJ Charges - Bloomberg

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Jon Anderson - Song of SevenFrom the 1980 album "Song of Seven".
Thanos
14 hours, 30 minutes ago
Views: 113 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Women Were Playing Football in the 1930s — Then Came the Backlash“A fortnight ago in Los Angeles, those romantics who still believe in nursery rhymes and the dignity of womanhood got a rude shock,” LIFE Magazine brayed in a November 1939 issue. The shock in question came from a new Southern ...
plansbandc
14 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 126 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191006 Today we have to take a few steps back in explanation. The pond is going to have three levels. Sort of an upside down ziggurat. The lowest level, in the center we call ‘the channel’. After the liner is ...
DangerMan
2 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 225 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Jon Anderson - Change We MustFrom the 1994 album "Change We Must".
Thanos
4 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 275 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
North Mississippi Allstars - ‘Drunk Outdoors’ [Audio Only]From the album 'Up and Rolling,' available October 4, 2019: geni.us
Thanos
4 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Dr. Demento & John Cafiero - What’s in My Bag? Dr. Demento and John Cafiero go shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles. Check out their picks:Cal Stewart - Uncle Josh's Letter from Home (78) Spike Jones - Ugga Ugga Boo Ugga Boo Boo Ugga (78) Johnny Otis Orchestra ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 562 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 11 • Share to Facebook
Kelly Finnigan & the Atonements - I Don’t Wanna Wait (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents Kelly Finnigan & The Atonements performing "I Don't Wanna Wait" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded July 11, 2019. Host: MorganAudio Engineer: Julian MartlewCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro, Luke Knecht & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgkellyfinnigan.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 384 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
True Facts: The Ogre Faced Spider Deinopis is a throw back to an older, cooler kind of cribellate spider. Lots of spigots...LOTS. OF. SPIGOTS. I forgot to add one very important credit for the wonderful egg sac weaving footage: youtube.com Peter Clausen @bugsincyberspaceDr. Jonathan CoddingtonAdam ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 444 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Two of Us [Music Video] - the Beatles (1969) The Beatles recording "Two of Us" at Get Back sessions (1969) for the film "Let it Be". Full video restored. ℗ Apple Records Ltd. - Paul McCartney: Vocals and acoustic guitar.- John Lennon: Vocals and acoustic guitar.- George Harrison: ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 453 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love (1983)Jackson Browne - Lawyers in Love (1983)
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 476 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook