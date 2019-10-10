Security for Republicans at Trump’s Minneapolis Rally Will Be Handled by Radical Anti-Government Militia “Oath Keepers”

Donald Trump has been stiffing cities all over the nation for unpaid security expenses, and now he’s threatening to sue the City of Minneapolis because they want him to pay upfront for his hate rally scheduled for tonight.

So the Trump campaign is now hiring outside security for some of the Minneapolis work, which sounds like it might be an improvement, right?

Except the “security service” they’re hiring to escort Republicans into the Target Center is “one of the largest radical anti-government groups in the U.S. today,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center — the heavily armed paramilitary Oath Keepers, a group that was formed in 2009 because America elected a black president and militia/survivalist crackpots across the country were panicking.

Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages has the whole sordid story: Armed conspiracy group will defend Republicans at Minneapolis Trump rally.

Everything this administration does is bad.