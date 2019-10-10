The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Ballad of Parnas and Fruman
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law:
The Ballad Of Parnas And Fruman — NSFW! Jody Hamilton from the From The Bunker Podcast is here; Happy Birthday to my brother Jim; Trump rally tonight in “Minneanapolis”; Turkey attacking the Kurds; Tiny Trump says Kurds didn’t help us at Normandy; China gave Trump official dirt on the Bidens; OMB ordered to withhold Ukraine aid; Support for impeachment growing by the day; Trump asked DOJ to stop investigating Turkish money launderer repped by Rudy; Parnas and Fruman arrested on campaign finance charges; Parnas and Fruman repped Trump; Weird Eric Trump audio; Deutsche Bank loaned Trump millions without getting his tax returns; With music by Freekbass and Pasha Black; and more!