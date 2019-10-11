A Stunning New Version of Bon Iver’s “Beth/Rest” With Solo Saxophone
Justin Vernon reimagines the stirring folk melody of “Beth/Rest” with solo saxaphone, played by Michael Lewis. This was captured at Bon Iver’s now-legendary performance of “Cercle” at Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid LIVE 2016.
Produced by: Sydney Opera House
Audio Mix Engineer: Xandy Whitesel
