KNOWER With the WDR BIG BAND: “One Hope”

“One Hope” (composed by Genevieve Artadi and Louis Cole) is the next tune in the video series featuring the independent electronic music duo “KNOWER”. Louis Cole himself wrote a fancy arrangement for the WDR BIG BAND, featuring Johan Hörlén on alto saxophone. Principle conductor Bob Mintzer conducts the WDR BIG BAND.

This video was produced at the rehearsal in May 2019 at the WDR Funkhaus Studio 4 in Cologne, Germany.

