Democratic Debate Night, Oct 15, 2019
CNN is the only network hosting these debates that doesn’t provide any kind of embeddable live feed, so you’ll have to watch along on your teevee box as we discuss the latest debate.
They’re arguing more than usual tonight because the leaders are beginning to emerge and the underdogs need to try to leave a bruise on Warren, Sanders or Biden.
CNN moderator really wants to hammer on a very simplistic view of the cost of health care. They know there’s more context than just whether taxes go up, but they’re just relentless with this. And now other Dems are doing it too, to attack Warren.
