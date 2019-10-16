Watch Live as Trump Emits a Stream of Bad Craziness

YouTube

These are some of the bizarre and demented things this horrible human being has already said in this press conference:

Trump: “Why are we protecting Syria’s land? Assad’s not a friend of ours. Why are we protecting their land? And Syria also has a relationship with the Kurds, who by the way are no angels. OK? Who is an angel? There aren’t too many around.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 16, 2019

Trump says PKK is more of a terror threat than ISIS — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 16, 2019

TRUMP: “The Kurds actually are pulling back substantially from Turkey. And Syria is pulling in. Syria probably will have a partner of Russia. Whoever they may have, I wish them all a lot of luck.” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 16, 2019

Trump says of the 2016 election: “There was a lot of corruption; maybe it goes right up to President Obama. I happen to think that it does.” (Reminder: There has been no evidence so far to suggest that this is true.) — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) October 16, 2019

“I view the situation on the Turkish border with Syria to be, for the United States, strategically brilliant. Our soldiers are out of there. Our soldiers are totally safe” pic.twitter.com/cm62NuCJKj — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 16, 2019

He’s getting more out there every single day. How long is this going to go on, and how much more damage is he going to be allowed to do to the US and the world?