The Bob Cesca Podcast: Swampy Swamp Monster
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Terry Law Firm:
Swampy Swamp Monster — NSFW! Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast fills in for Buzz Burbank; Democratic debate tonight; Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden on SNL; The Oscar the Grouch sketch was perfect; The bombshell NYT report on John Bolton and the “drug deal”; Trump thinks Bolton is a leaker; Mike Pompeo’s disastrous interview; Fiona Hill confirms quid pro quo for Biden probe; Trump’s Batman Villains; Fraud Guarantee and Mafia Rave; The AP story about Trump’s phone call; The Syria nightmare continues; With music by John Carbonara and Richard Turgeon; and more!