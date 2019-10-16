 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Swampy Swamp Monster

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Terry Law Firm:

Swampy Swamp Monster — NSFW! Kimberley Johnson from the Start Me Up podcast fills in for Buzz Burbank; Democratic debate tonight; Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden on SNL; The Oscar the Grouch sketch was perfect; The bombshell NYT report on John Bolton and the “drug deal”; Trump thinks Bolton is a leaker; Mike Pompeo’s disastrous interview; Fiona Hill confirms quid pro quo for Biden probe; Trump’s Batman Villains; Fraud Guarantee and Mafia Rave; The AP story about Trump’s phone call; The Syria nightmare continues; With music by John Carbonara and Richard Turgeon; and more!

