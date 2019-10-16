Amazing New Video From Half*alive - BREAKFAST (Official Video)
Debut album ‘Now, Not Yet’ available now
BREAKFAST
concept and choreography by JA_Collective
director : Elliott Sellers
lead actor : Jordan Johnson
supporting actor : Aidan Carberry
ensemble: Adam Agostino, Vinny Balbo, Trevor Daw, Ruger Memmott, Finn Murphy, and Rae Srivastava
producer : Judy Craig
production company : Bear Punch Productions
executive producer : Mark Golembeski
production coord : Richard Theisen
1st AD : Kenny Taylor
cinematographer : Blaine Dunkley
additional photography : Elliott Sellers
1st AC : Sara Garth
movi operator : Kurt Wallrath
gaffer : Stefan Colson
best electric : Sam Wilkerson
key grip : Gabriel Carnick
best grip : Corey Brown
production designer : Aurelie Taillefer
set dresser : Benjamin Voutour
set PAs : Caroline Stella and Alia Becker
editor : Elliott Sellers
VFX : Tom Coben
colorist : Houmam at Velem LA
lyrics:
i lay on the carpet
a wrench to let you in
carbonating emotion
tears rising to the rim
i fled to the walls, yeah
be sure I’m surrounded
where no one can find me
but there’s strength behind a lowered gate
a humble embrace
a vulnerable place
say you’re open through tears and trembling
it’s a major step
it’s ok to fret
here’s safe place to lay your heart down
it’s a second chance
it won’t be your last
letting my guard down
enough to be held close
there’s strength in the open
the broken and exposed
should i flee to the mountains
be sure i’m surrounded
where no one can find me
there’s strength within an open space
a humble embrace
a venerable place
say you’re open through tears and trembling
it’s a major step
it’s ok to fret
here’s safe place to lay your heart down
it’s a second chance
it won’t be your last
