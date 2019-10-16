Amazing New Video From Half*alive - BREAKFAST (Official Video)

YouTube

BREAKFAST

concept and choreography by JA_Collective

director : Elliott Sellers

lead actor : Jordan Johnson

supporting actor : Aidan Carberry

ensemble: Adam Agostino, Vinny Balbo, Trevor Daw, Ruger Memmott, Finn Murphy, and Rae Srivastava

producer : Judy Craig

production company : Bear Punch Productions

executive producer : Mark Golembeski

production coord : Richard Theisen

1st AD : Kenny Taylor

cinematographer : Blaine Dunkley

additional photography : Elliott Sellers

1st AC : Sara Garth

movi operator : Kurt Wallrath

gaffer : Stefan Colson

best electric : Sam Wilkerson

key grip : Gabriel Carnick

best grip : Corey Brown

production designer : Aurelie Taillefer

set dresser : Benjamin Voutour

set PAs : Caroline Stella and Alia Becker

editor : Elliott Sellers

VFX : Tom Coben

colorist : Houmam at Velem LA

lyrics:

i lay on the carpet

a wrench to let you in

carbonating emotion

tears rising to the rim



i fled to the walls, yeah

be sure I’m surrounded

where no one can find me



but there’s strength behind a lowered gate

a humble embrace

a vulnerable place



say you’re open through tears and trembling

it’s a major step

it’s ok to fret



here’s safe place to lay your heart down

it’s a second chance

it won’t be your last



letting my guard down

enough to be held close

there’s strength in the open

the broken and exposed



should i flee to the mountains

be sure i’m surrounded

where no one can find me

there’s strength within an open space

a humble embrace

a venerable place



say you’re open through tears and trembling

it’s a major step

it’s ok to fret



here’s safe place to lay your heart down

it’s a second chance

it won’t be your last



