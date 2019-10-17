The Bob Cesca Podcast: Meltdown
Meltdown — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here today; Tony Atamanuik’s Trump impression; The Trump Meltdown; Trump says “server” 8 times in 24 seconds, the Kurds are worse than ISIS, and Syria has sand; Nancy Pelosi stands up to Trump; Trump says we’ve been allies with Italy for thousands of years; The Harry Dunn blunder in the White House; G7 to be held at Trump Doral; Safe home, Elijah Cummings; Mulvaney confesses to quid pro quo; Vanity Fair reports on Trump’s stock manipulation; With music by Listening Ritual and Rene Trossman; and more!