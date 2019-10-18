BATTLES Performs “Titanium 2 Step” and “Fort Greene Park” Live in Brooklyn | Cued Up
Music • Views: 403
BATTLES is a New York band known for its face-melting, progressive rock. On this episode of Cue’d Up, drummer John Stanier and guitarist/keyboardist Ian Williams perform “Titanium 2 Step” off their upcoming album Juice B Crypts along with guest vocalist Sal Principato of Liquid Liquid. They also debut the first performance of “Fort Greene Park.”
Juice B Crypts is out Friday, October 18th
FOLLOW US
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @highsnobiety
Instagram: instagram.com
View more Highsnobiety videos here: hsnob.co