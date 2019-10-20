Amazing Quality Video: The Who, Live in the Studio - “Who Are You”

YouTube

As far as I can tell, all of the shots of these guys performing are totally genuine; they were playing and singing all these parts as they were filmed. It’s amazing and a little sad to see Keith Moon in his prime, chaotic and virtuosic at the same time. He was a force of nature.

“A promo film for The Who’s 1978 single ‘Who Are You’ from the album of the same name. Filmed at The Who’s Ramport Studios in Battersea, London on 4 May 1978 by Jeff Stein Stein for inclusion in his documentary The Kids Are Alright.

The Who's new studio album WHO is released on 6 December 2019.



