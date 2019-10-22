The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Adventures of Pierre Delecto
Pierre Delecto — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; More linkage showing Trump might be manipulating the stock market; Trump says he’s being lynched, that he killed ISIS, and that the emoluments clause of the Constitution is ‘phony’; Explosive details about Bill Taylor’s testimony; CNN’s inside scoop about last week’s meeting with Pelosi; Chait says Trump is like Pesci from Casino; Trump’s first Pentagon briefing was a disaster; With music by Rebel Queens and The Dye; and more!