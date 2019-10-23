And Now, a Very Special Scary Pockets With Ben Folds & Maiya Sykes: “Kate” [VIDEO]
Musicians
Lead vocal: Maiya Sykes
Keys: Ben Folds & Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Drums: Tamir Barzilay
Bass: Joe Ayoub
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Video Production: Ricky Chavez
Production Design: Corey Lubowich
HMU: Roxanne McDanel
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA.