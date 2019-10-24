The Bob Cesca Podcast: Screwing With the Old Man
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by The Parian Law Firm, LLC:
Screwing With The Old Man — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Trump says he’s building a wall in Colorado; Cory Booker nails a Breitbart reporter about Trump and “lynching”; The Republican SCIF stunt; Judge Napolitano fact checks Fox and Friends on the House rules; Trump’s lawyer argues he CAN shoot someone on 5th Avenue; Republican lawmaker says citizens could be impeached next; Zelensky knew about the quid pro quo; Ukraine also knew Trump was withholding aid; Mark Esperanto; What happened to ISIS; With music by Quivvver and Lisa Gutkin; and more!