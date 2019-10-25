In Which Donald Trump Doubles Down on “Lynching,” Then Launches Into a Bizarre Repetitive Demented Rant [VIDEO]
You can practically see his mind skittering around like a cockroach in a hot skillet in this video clip, as he starts to answer a question about his latest racist remark (by doubling down on it, of course), then digresses into a wild disconnected rant about Ukraine, repeating himself over and over and over.
This is a picture of a con man panicking and saying anything to try to confuse the issue.