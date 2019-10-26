Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri Rocks: “Blockheads” [VIDEO]
Way back in another era, when bands with unwieldy names like “Mahavishnu Orchestra” walked the earth, we used to call this sort of music “jazz-rock fusion,” before the term got applied too broadly to any music that sounded “jazzy.” But this live studio jam is definitely the best kind of old-school jazz-rock.
From the album, “Things of That Nature,” available now from GroundUP Music.
“Blockheads” written and produced by Mark Lettieri
Personnel:
Mark Lettieri: guitars
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Wes Stephenson: bass
Shaun Martin: keyboards
Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios
Mastered by Dave McNair
Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette
© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)
© 2019 GroundUP Music