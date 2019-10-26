 

Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri Rocks: “Blockheads” [VIDEO]

143
Music • Views: 1,209
0

YouTube

Way back in another era, when bands with unwieldy names like “Mahavishnu Orchestra” walked the earth, we used to call this sort of music “jazz-rock fusion,” before the term got applied too broadly to any music that sounded “jazzy.” But this live studio jam is definitely the best kind of old-school jazz-rock.

Download and stream here: orcd.co
CDs available here: store.cdbaby.com

From the album, “Things of That Nature,” available now from GroundUP Music.

“Blockheads” written and produced by Mark Lettieri

Personnel:
Mark Lettieri: guitars
Jason “JT” Thomas: drums
Wes Stephenson: bass
Shaun Martin: keyboards

Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios
Mastered by Dave McNair

Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette

© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)
© 2019 GroundUP Music

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Head and the Heart - See You Through My Eyes (Acoustic, Live at the Current) Watch a stripped-down performance of "See You Through My Eyes" by The Head and the Heart. The song is from The Head and the Heart's 2019 album, Living Mirage, on Warner Records. Personnel: Jonathan Russell, Charity Rose Thielen, Matt ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 201 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shapes of ThingsProvided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Shapes of Things · The Yardbirds The Yardbirds Story - Pt. 3 - 1965/66 - Big Hits & America Calling ℗ 1966 Columbia Released on: 2002-05-08 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 309 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Kinga Głyk - Joy Joy Video promoting upcoming album “FEELINGS” Follow Kinga Głyk:instagram: instagram.comfacebook: facebook.comwebside: kingaglyk.pl Music Video by Kinga Glyk performing Joy Joy © 2019The single “Joy Joy” available now on Spotify, Amazone, iTunes, Google Playwmg.click Director: Klaudia StępieńProducer: Patryk GłykExecutive Producer: Kinga ...
Thanos
3 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 511 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 20 • Share to Facebook
Hibou - an Hour of Vision (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Hibou performing "An Hour Of Vision" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded August 21, 2019. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro & Scott HolpainenEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgbarsuk.com
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 302 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Edward Snowden Searched the CIA’s Networks for Proof That Aliens Exist. Here’s What He Found "For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven't contacted US intelligence," Snowden writes in his recent memoir, "Permanent Record."Read MoreAlso, the moon landing did indeed occur."In case you ...
Rightwingconspirator
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 328 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Canada’s Right-Wing Populist, Anti-Immigrant Party Got Crushed Bernier spent the campaign promoting a divisive and exclusionary message that could have easily come from far-right parties such as Germany’s AfD or France’s National Front. He vowed to build a border fence to keep out asylum seekers, stoked ...
Thanos
3 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 362 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
ROXY MUSIC - RE-MAKE/RE-MODEL LIVE at the APOLLO 2001 Cpl593h ROXY MUSIC - RE-MAKE/RE-MODEL LIVE AT THE APOLLO 2001Original by the first Roxy Music Album , the very first song , 1972lyrics below :I tried, but I could not find a wayLooking back, all I did was look awayNext ...
Thanos
6 days ago
Views: 515 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
“Midnight Picnic Near the Ocean” - Forest BaileyRecorded live at Snaggy Mountain in Burnsville North Carolina. 24-bit Studio Master digital download available at: forestbaileymusic.com Buy/Listen:Spotify: open.spotify.comApple Music: music.apple.com Visit Forest BaileyWebsite: forestbaileymusic.comInstagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comYouTube: youtube.comBandsintown: bandsintown.com
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 566 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191014After three weeks of meh pictures and invisible progress, we were determined to have something to photograph today. And we were eager to start on the upper shelf. We were close, but not quite there, and we were determined! To ...
DangerMan (Neologizer of AssGate)
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 701 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Jack Klatt - Highway Lines (Live at Radio Heartland)Jack Klatt performs 'Highway Lines' from his 2019 album, 'It Ain't The Same,' live in the studio of Radio Heartland at The Current.
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 558 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook