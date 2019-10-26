Snarky Puppy Guitarist Mark Lettieri Rocks: “Blockheads” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Way back in another era, when bands with unwieldy names like “Mahavishnu Orchestra” walked the earth, we used to call this sort of music “jazz-rock fusion,” before the term got applied too broadly to any music that sounded “jazzy.” But this live studio jam is definitely the best kind of old-school jazz-rock.

From the album, “Things of That Nature,” available now from GroundUP Music.

“Blockheads” written and produced by Mark Lettieri

Personnel:

Mark Lettieri: guitars

Jason “JT” Thomas: drums

Wes Stephenson: bass

Shaun Martin: keyboards

Recorded and mixed by Joey Lomas at January Sound Studios

Mastered by Dave McNair

Filmed and edited by Andy Laviolette

© 2019 Markus Justinius Music (SESAC)

© 2019 GroundUP Music