 

Powerful Newly Released Music and Video From Leonard Cohen: “Happens to the Heart”

126
Music • Views: 1,828
0

YouTube

Leonard Cohen – Happens to the Heart (Official Video)
Stream it here: smarturl.it
Pre order/pre save Thanks for the Dance: smarturl.it
Facebook: facebook.com
Official Website: leonardcohen.com

Lyrics:

I was always working steady
But I never called it art
I got my shit together
Meeting Christ and reading Marx
It failed my little fire
But it’s bright the dying spark
Go tell the young messiah
What happens to the heart

There’s a mist of summer kisses
Where I tried to double-park
The rivalry was vicious
The women were in charge
It was nothing, it was business
But it left an ugly mark
I’ve come here to revisit
What happens to the heart

I was selling holy trinkets
I was dressing kind of sharp
Had a pussy in the kitchen
And a panther in the yard

In the prison of the gifted
I was friendly with the guards
So I never had to witness
What happens to the heart

I should have seen it coming
After all I knew the chart
Just to look at her was trouble
It was trouble from the start
Sure we played a stunning couple
But I never liked the part
It ain’t pretty, it ain’t subtle
What happens to the heart

Now the angel’s got a fiddle
The devil’s got a harp
Every soul is like a minnow
Every mind is like a shark
I’ve broken every window
But the house, the house is dark
I care but very little
What happens to the heart

Then I studied with this beggar
He was filthy, he was scarred
By the claws of many women
He had failed to disregard
No fable here no lesson
No singing meadowlark
Just a filthy beggar guessing
What happens to the heart

I was always working steady
But I never called it art
It was just some old convention
Like the horse before the cart
I had no trouble betting
On the flood, against the ark
You see, I knew about the ending
What happens to the heart

I was handy with a rifle
My father’s .303
I fought for something final
Not the right to disagree

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Head and the Heart - See You Through My Eyes (Acoustic, Live at the Current) Watch a stripped-down performance of "See You Through My Eyes" by The Head and the Heart. The song is from The Head and the Heart's 2019 album, Living Mirage, on Warner Records. Personnel: Jonathan Russell, Charity Rose Thielen, Matt ...
Thanos
3 days ago
Views: 217 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shapes of ThingsProvided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Shapes of Things · The Yardbirds The Yardbirds Story - Pt. 3 - 1965/66 - Big Hits & America Calling ℗ 1966 Columbia Released on: 2002-05-08 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
3 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 355 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Kinga Głyk - Joy Joy Video promoting upcoming album “FEELINGS” Follow Kinga Głyk:instagram: instagram.comfacebook: facebook.comwebside: kingaglyk.pl Music Video by Kinga Glyk performing Joy Joy © 2019The single “Joy Joy” available now on Spotify, Amazone, iTunes, Google Playwmg.click Director: Klaudia StępieńProducer: Patryk GłykExecutive Producer: Kinga ...
Thanos
3 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 572 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 21 • Share to Facebook
Hibou - an Hour of Vision (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Hibou performing "An Hour Of Vision" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded August 21, 2019. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Alaia D'Alessandro & Scott HolpainenEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgbarsuk.com
Thanos
3 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 344 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Edward Snowden Searched the CIA’s Networks for Proof That Aliens Exist. Here’s What He Found "For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven't contacted US intelligence," Snowden writes in his recent memoir, "Permanent Record."Read MoreAlso, the moon landing did indeed occur."In case you ...
Rightwingconspirator
3 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 370 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Canada’s Right-Wing Populist, Anti-Immigrant Party Got Crushed Bernier spent the campaign promoting a divisive and exclusionary message that could have easily come from far-right parties such as Germany’s AfD or France’s National Front. He vowed to build a border fence to keep out asylum seekers, stoked ...
Thanos
4 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 393 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
ROXY MUSIC - RE-MAKE/RE-MODEL LIVE at the APOLLO 2001 Cpl593h ROXY MUSIC - RE-MAKE/RE-MODEL LIVE AT THE APOLLO 2001Original by the first Roxy Music Album , the very first song , 1972lyrics below :I tried, but I could not find a wayLooking back, all I did was look awayNext ...
Thanos
6 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 549 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
“Midnight Picnic Near the Ocean” - Forest BaileyRecorded live at Snaggy Mountain in Burnsville North Carolina. 24-bit Studio Master digital download available at: forestbaileymusic.com Buy/Listen:Spotify: open.spotify.comApple Music: music.apple.com Visit Forest BaileyWebsite: forestbaileymusic.comInstagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comYouTube: youtube.comBandsintown: bandsintown.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 605 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191014After three weeks of meh pictures and invisible progress, we were determined to have something to photograph today. And we were eager to start on the upper shelf. We were close, but not quite there, and we were determined! To ...
DangerMan (Neologizer of AssGate)
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 732 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Jack Klatt - Highway Lines (Live at Radio Heartland)Jack Klatt performs 'Highway Lines' from his 2019 album, 'It Ain't The Same,' live in the studio of Radio Heartland at The Current.
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 572 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook