The Bob Cesca Podcast: It’s Time to Start Popping
It’s Time To Start Popping — NSFW! Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; NSC official Lt. Col. Vindman confirmed to investigators the attempts at a quid pro quo; Fox News minion attack Vindman’s background; Trump goons vs the NSC; Rachel Maddow’s favorite news source; Barr and Trump launching criminal probe into Obama’s handling of the Russian attack; Trump booed and mocked at the World Series; Trump made up the details of the raid against al-Baghdadi; Obama’s announcement vs Trump’s announcement; With music by Lizanne Knott and Paul Melancon; and more!