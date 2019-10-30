 

The Trump Gang Has Been Caught in a Serious Coverup

Now we have damning evidence of the Trump gang engaging in a coverup. It’s not an 18½-minute gap, but Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified yesterday that the White House omitted a section in the transcript (which was actually not a verbatim transcript) of Trump’s call with Ukraine president Zelensky, in which Trump explicitly mentioned “tapes” of Joe Biden.

In the Rachel Maddow clip above, former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has some scathing words for the right wing ratfuckers currently trying to smear Lt. Col. Vindman — a veteran of the Iraq War who earned a Purple Heart.

Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the New York Times that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified to House impeachment committees that corrections he sought to make to the record of Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were not made. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, joins with analysis. Aired on 10/29/19.

Many of us tried to sound the alarm about that “transcript” of Trump’s Ukraine call, because it contained several ellipses. The White House claimed the ellipses didn’t represent missing phrases, but now we know this was another lie from this thoroughly corrupt administration.

The default assumption with any document provided willingly by the Trump gang should be that they’re releasing it because it’s been doctored. They pulled this with William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report, and tried to do it again with this altered transcript.

Vindman says White House omitted Trump’s reference to Biden tapes in transcript of Zelensky call

