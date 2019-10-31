The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Dan Bongino of Steve Kings
Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Dan Bongino Of Steve Kings — NSFW! Happy Halloween; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; The House passes impeachment resolution; Let’s decipher what Kevin McCarthy is saying; Trump’s whiny response; Vindman reveals there were sentences deleted from the non-transcript; Attorney for whistleblower is receiving death threats; Bill Taylor and Vindman will testify publicly; Trump could have a Penguin “harp from hell” moment; Deputy White House counsel moved non-transcript to the classified server; Trump is bribing senators for their support; With music by Gayle Graizzaro and Norway House; and more!