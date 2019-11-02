Jacob Collier and MARO: “Lua” (Live in Studio) [VIDEO]
Music • Views: 1,083
So good. Just so good. That’s Jacob’s mom on violin, by the way.
Jacob, MARO, band, and the exquisite ‘Sydney Strings’ sextet perform ‘LUA’, from Djesse Vol. 2.
Bass: Robin Mullarkey
Drums: Christian Euman
Violin: Helena Rathbone
Violin: Suzie Collier
Viola: Martin Alexander
Viola: Henry Justo
Cello: Eliza Sdraulig
Cello: Alexandra Partridge
Composed by Jacob & MARO.
Arranged, produced & mixed by Jacob.
Director: Mike Cardillo
DP: Kevin Scott
Colourist: Goldie Soetianto
Video Produced by Sixteen Corners