HQ Video: The Who, “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (Shepperton Studios / 1978)
Music • Views: 1,766
The scene at 9:09 absolutely blew me away when I first saw it. That, my fellow guitar players, is commitment.
The Who’s iconic anthem from 1971’s Who’s Next album performed here on B-Stage at Shepperton Studios on 25 May 1978 Filmed by Jeff Stein for the closing sequence of The Kids Are Alright. Sadly this was to be the very last performance ever by Keith Moon.
‘All This Music Must Fade’ from The Who’s new studio album WHO, released on 6 December 2019.
PRE-ORDER THE ALBUM NOW thewho.lnk.to
Follow us:
instagram.com
facebook.com
@TheWho