 

Colbert Talks Impeachment With Sen. Sherrod Brown: Those Who Embolden Trump “Will Not Look Good in History” [VIDEO]

22
Politics • Views: 340
0

YouTube

YouTube

The senior Senator from Ohio, author of the new book “Desk 88,” says that the most disappointing thing he has seen in his 13 years in the Senate is watching Republicans embolden Trump at the expense of the country. #Colbert #LSSC #Comedy

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Trial of Trump Crony Roger Stone Promises Political Drama When you elect a crime family, you get crime. WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, is going on trial over charges related to his alleged efforts to exploit the ...
Thanos
6 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 119 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - BonusI planted a cactus in 2008. Being it's Florida, I don't know why. It was small. It grew. About 10 arms, straight up, probably 10 feet high.Don't have a picture of that.Back in 2017 or so, we managed to prune ...
DangerMan (misuser of the sarc tag)
20 hours, 31 minutes ago
Views: 163 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191103What a satisfying and productive weekend we had.We hit some milestones (which we’re making up as we go) and accomplished some tasks that have drawn out way too long. On Saturday we finally managed to lever the cactus out of ...
DangerMan (misuser of the sarc tag)
21 hours, 35 minutes ago
Views: 156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Jason Isbell — Runnin’ Down a DreamJason Isbell 10/25/19- Ryman Auditorium
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 182 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
The Allman Brothers Band’s “in Memory 0f Elizabeth Reed” Covered by Jason IsbellJason Isbell and the 400 Unit (10/26/19) Ryman Auditorium.
Thanos
4 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Van Morrison - Dark Night of the Soul (Audio)Music video by Van Morrison performing Dark Night Of The Soul (Audio). © 2019 Exile Productions Ltd. vevo.ly
Thanos
6 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 410 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 191027 At the end of two weeks ago we had just finished making about 60 sandbags. It’s still plenty hot and sunny here so today we figured out a new way to deploy the gazebo. Faster and easier. We shifted ...
DangerMan (misuser of the sarc tag)
6 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 444 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
The Head and the Heart - See You Through My Eyes (Acoustic, Live at the Current) Watch a stripped-down performance of "See You Through My Eyes" by The Head and the Heart. The song is from The Head and the Heart's 2019 album, Living Mirage, on Warner Records. Personnel: Jonathan Russell, Charity Rose Thielen, Matt ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 585 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shapes of ThingsProvided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises Shapes of Things · The Yardbirds The Yardbirds Story - Pt. 3 - 1965/66 - Big Hits & America Calling ℗ 1966 Columbia Released on: 2002-05-08 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 837 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Kinga Głyk - Joy Joy Video promoting upcoming album “FEELINGS” Follow Kinga Głyk:instagram: instagram.comfacebook: facebook.comwebside: kingaglyk.pl Music Video by Kinga Glyk performing Joy Joy © 2019The single “Joy Joy” available now on Spotify, Amazone, iTunes, Google Playwmg.click Director: Klaudia StępieńProducer: Patryk GłykExecutive Producer: Kinga ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 22 • Share to Facebook