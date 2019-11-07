Trump Ordered to Pay $2 Million for Treating His Charity as a Personal Checkbook

A scandal like this would probably put an ignominious end to any other presidential administration.

But now we live in Trumpland, where it barely causes a media blip.

Today a New York state judge ordered Donald Trump, the president* of the United States, to pay a $2 million judgment for a “shocking pattern of illegality” involved the now-closed Trump Foundation “charity.”

I put “charity” in scare quotes because Trump and his sons treated it as “a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests.”