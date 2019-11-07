 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: You Can’t Let This Happen to Me!

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, powered by Domnick Cunningham & Whalen:

You Can’t Let This Happen To Me! — NSFW! Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; Election Night reactions; Trump makes Kentucky all about him; The woman who flipped off Trump’s motorcade won her campaign; Tiny Trump’s obsessed with the whistleblower; Jeff Sessions is running again; Mark Halperin’s book bombs; Fox News and author screws up criticism of Obama White House; Trump wanted Barr to hold a presser about the phone call; Intelligence officials fight back; Trump is surrounded by Austin Powers henchmen; Public impeachment hearings next week; With music by Option Y and Barker & Broski; and more!

