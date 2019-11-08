Scaling the Border: The Not-So-Great Wall of America

YouTube

Trump repeatedly bragged about how impenetrable his border wall was until this week when he finally conceded that “you can cut through any wall.” Oh also, an 8-year-old was able to climb over a replica of it. Mike Rubens reports.

This piece was produced by Mike Rubens with Grace Leeson, edited by Andrew Mendelson, and graphics by Ed Mundy.

Watch Full Frontal with Samantha Bee all new Wednesdays at 10:30/ 9:30c on TBS!

Subscribe: youtube.com

Follow Full Frontal with Samantha Bee:

Twitter: @FullFrontalSamB

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Medium: medium.com

sambee.com

#SamanthaBee

#FullFrontalSamB