Acoustic Virtuoso Luca Stricagnoli Amazes Again: “Gangsta’s Paradise”
Interesting Fact: For each time Luca adds a musical layer, we have put a new line on the right side of the screen. In total, he is playing 5 layers simultaneously.
LEARN THIS PIECE lucastricagnoli.com
GET THE GUITAR RING muca.shop
BUY MY GUITAR: lucastricagnoli.com
LISTEN ON:
Label (Candyrat): candyrat.com
Spotify: open.spotify.com
Apple Music: music.apple.com
Amazon: amazon.com
Deezer: deezer.com
Tidal: listen.tidal.com
LUCA’S INSTAGRAM instagram.com…
LUCA’S FACEBOOK facebook.com
LUCA’S WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S BOOKING CONTACT info@lucastricagnoli.com
VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram instagram.com
GUITAR BY: Davide Serracini serracini.it
RECORDED AND MIXED BY:
Proton Studio: protonstudio.de
LOCATION:
Lambert GmbH: lambert-gmbh.de