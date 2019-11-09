A Dog of the Sea (Beluga Whale) Plays Fetch - UPDATE: The Rest of the Story
I posted this on Twitter, but I just can’t stop watching it, so here it is again. Something about it just makes you feel good, like you’re not alone.
Well, I posted this with the best intentions, but as usual, reality smacked me in the face. It appears there’s more to this story and it’s not good. We might be more alone than I thought.
The viral video of a “wild” beluga playing fetch is not what it seems. This is likely Hvaldimir, a once captive whale who may have escaped a Russian military program. Alone, malnourished, and injured, H. roams the seas, seeking food & attention from people https://t.co/GcvFcT4O8k
— Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) November 9, 2019