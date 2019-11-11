John Oliver Explains SLAPP Suits, an Intimidation Strategy to Shut Down Public Debate

YouTube

After winning a legal battle involving a coal executive and a giant squirrel, John Oliver explains how SLAPP suits are designed to stifle public dissent.

