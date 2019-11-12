Trump Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller’s Leaked Emails to Breitbart Reveal He’s an Outright White Supremacist

Many of us already knew there was something deeply wrong with Trump’s senior policy adviser Stephen Miller — his flat affect, dead fish stare, and blatant bigotry were the obvious signs.

But today the Southern Poverty Law Center reveals a batch of emails leaked by former Breitbart propagandist Katie McHugh (the article says she has renounced the far right), showing that he’s every bit as bad as we suspected: Stephen Miller’s Affinity for White Nationalism Revealed in Leaked Emails.

The emails obtained by SPLC show that Miller was obsessed with immigration and race, and frequently included links to overt white supremacist websites like VDARE and American Renaissance. And they also show that Breitbart’s editors were heavily involved in promoting the white supremacist far right into the mainstream of US politics.

McHugh told Hatewatch that Breitbart editors introduced her to Miller in 2015 with an understanding he would influence the direction of her reporting. For that reason, and because Miller would have regarded her as a fellow traveler of the anti-immigrant movement, McHugh sometimes starts conversations with Miller in the emails, seeking his opinion on news stories. Other times, Miller directly suggests story ideas to McHugh, or tells her how to shape Breitbart’s coverage. Periodically, Miller asks McHugh if he can speak to her by phone, taking conversations offline. “What Stephen Miller sent to me in those emails has become policy at the Trump administration,” McHugh told Hatewatch.

Read the whole article. Unfortunately, I can’t say it’s “shocking,” exactly, but it certainly is revealing — it confirms beyond a doubt that we currently are living under a white supremacist presidency.