Scary Pockets Does Bon Iver: “Skinny Love” (Ft. Antwaun Stanley)
A cover of “Skinny Love” by Scary Pockets.
Musicians
Lead vocal: Antwaun Stanley
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Drums: Tamir Barzily
Bass: Joe Ayoub
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Cinematography/Editing: Ricky Chavez
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA.