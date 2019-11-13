House Impeachment Hearing 2: Rise of the Sycophants
Our first thread is filling up with comments, so here’s a fresh one.
Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testify on Impeach Inquiry before House Intelligence Cmte – LIVE on C-SPAN3, C-SPAN Radio & online here: cs.pn
Amb. Taylor reacts to an especially ridiculous rant by Gym Jordan. https://t.co/fX6kkyPChF pic.twitter.com/QhA1T9XsSf
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 13, 2019
Taylor now laughing openly at Jordan’s clownish babbling. https://t.co/fX6kkyPChF pic.twitter.com/vNOQ8O5SGk
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 13, 2019